Lauren Burns special guest for Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year

Updated January 12 2023 - 10:39am, first published January 11 2023 - 2:18pm
Olympic Taekowndo champion Lauren Burns is Ballarat bound.

Olympic gold medallist Lauren Burns will be special guest at the Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year awards.

