Olympic gold medallist Lauren Burns will be special guest at the Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year awards.
Ballarat Sportsmen's Club has secured Burns as speaker for the gala night on Wednesday, February 8.
As well as her Olympic success in Sydney in 2000, Burns was the first taekwondo exponent inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2017.
She was a 12-time national champion between 1993 and 2000, and also secured bronze medals at the 1996 world cup and 1997 world championships.
The awards night at Ballarat Golf Club will recognise the city's best performers from 2022.
The Mackenzie Award recognising dedicated service to sport, Wunhym Trophy (junior sportsperson of the year), Hollioake Medallion (team player/member) and Widmer Award (coaches, mentors and trainers) will also be presented.
Olympian Kathryn Mitchell was the 2021 Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year.
