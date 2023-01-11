The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Business

Nedd Brockmann heads to the region as part of Commerce Ballarat's Business Day Out

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New South Wales man Nedd Brockmann, 23, who raised more than $2 million for homelessness through running across Australia in 2022 is coming to Ballarat. Picture supplied.

Tradesman turned trailblazing humanitarian, Nedd Brockmann, is set to make his debut public appearance in the region as part of Commerce Ballarat's Business Day Out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.