Tradesman turned trailblazing humanitarian, Nedd Brockmann, is set to make his debut public appearance in the region as part of Commerce Ballarat's Business Day Out.
Mr Brockmann, 23, is most well-known as the New South Wales electrician who took it upon himself to change the face of homelessness in Australia through running last year.
Having been heralded as the fastest-ever Australian to run across Australia, and second fastest in the world, Mr Brockmann embarked on this incredible feat all in the hopes of raising money for homelessness charity Mobilise.
He initially set out to source $1 million for the good cause however to his surprise he amassed more than $2 million with support coming from notable figures including the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, music legend Jimmy Barnes and former tennis superstar Ash Barty.
With his optimistic attitude, relentless focus and sheer determination Mr Brockmann continues to be an inspiration for residents right across the nation who just like him are fighting for a more just world.
Commerce Ballarat chair Hayley Coates said it was for this reason their organisation decided upon selecting Mr Brockmann as one of their guest speakers as part of their annual Business Day Out event.
"We always look for a draw card speaker for our event and the way Nedd appealed to so many people with his mental and physical efforts through running has been so inspiring to so many and we believe having him speak here in Ballarat will engage so many people in the region," Ms Coates said.
"The way he's also been able to market himself, being able to get celebrities on board and raise more than he ever imagined is something we think many businesses in the region could learn from."
Ms Coates said their organisation was initially nervous to ask Mr Brockmann to speak at their conference.
"We were unsure whether he would accept our invitation as he doesn't usually do a lot of speaking engagements so we were really grateful that he accepted and we are so excited to have him speak to a regional audience," she said.
Ballarat's Matt Nunn who is the founder and managing director of Nunn Media, Australia's largest independent media agency will also be speaking on the day.
"Matt's business has gone crazy and he now has offices in Melbourne and Sydney. He's obviously a great business person and someone we can all get motivated by," Ms Coates said.
Early bird tickets for Commerce Ballarat's Business Day Out will go on sale February 15. For more information visit their website.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
