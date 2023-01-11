Kids allegedly locked in car before collision in Lucas

Police are appealing for information about an incident where it's alleged two children were locked in a car which fled, colliding with a pedestrian.
Officers said the incident happened at the Lucas shopping centre around 5.30pm on Tuesday.
It is believed there may have been a confrontation before the vehicle left.
No one was physically hurt.
Witnesses allege the car was parked outside a takeaway shop in Coltman Plaza and left when firefighters arrived.
Police said at this stage it was unclear if the pedestrian was passing by or had put themselves in the path of the vehicle.
The age of the children was also unclear.
Anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Ballarat police on 5336 6000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
