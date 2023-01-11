The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Ballarat police investigate car incident in Lucas

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids allegedly locked in car before collision in Lucas

Police are appealing for information about an incident where it's alleged two children were locked in a car which fled, colliding with a pedestrian.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.