A Ballarat East woman is wanted by police, after failing to attend the Melbourne County Court.
Police have released an image of 29-year-old Thomasina Aitken, who was due in court in relation to an alleged aggravated burglary.
She is described as being caucasian, 163 centimetres tall, with a thin build, hazel eyes, blonde hair and a fair complexion.
She is known to frequent the Ballarat and Melbourne areas.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
