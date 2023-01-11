The Courier
Court

Warrant issued for Ballarat East woman Thomasina Aitken

By The Courier
Updated January 11 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 4:03pm
Wanted woman Thomasina Aitken. Picture supplied by Victoria Police.

A Ballarat East woman is wanted by police, after failing to attend the Melbourne County Court.

Local News

