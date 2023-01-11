A 41-year-old Wendouree man charged over Tuesday afternoon's fire in Grandview Grove has made a brief appearance in court.
Travis John Kingsley faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning charged with arson for the fire at a residential home in Wendouree.
He did not apply for bail and remains in police custody.
It is understood the property belonged to Uniting Care.
In court documents seen by The Courier, the damage of the fire totalled $50,000.
No one was home at the time the fire was reported, about 1.52pm, by passersby who saw smoke coming from under the home's roof tiles.
READ MORE:
Firefighters from Wendouree CFA, Ballarat City FRV and Lucas FRV were in attendance.
Authorities donned breathing apparatus to reach the flames, using a ladder and taking tiles from the roof to gain entry and extinguish the roof cavity on the Grandview Grove home.
Windows and doors were also forced open on the single-storey brick home.
The blaze was under control by 2.10pm, and by 2.30pm, the site was declared safe.
Kingsley will return to court for the matter on January 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.