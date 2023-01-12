The powerful New South Wales stable of Jason Grimson might have up to three starters in this year's group 1 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.
While yet to confirm his runners, Major Meister appears a certainty to line up in the $150,000 feature on Saturday, January 21.
Majestic Cruiser and Inter Dominion champion I Cast No Shadow are also strong possibilities of using Ballarat as a lead up to the Hunter Cup at Melton two weeks later.
Grimson indicated he would wait until after the running of the Shepparton Gold Cup on Saturday night before locking in his runners for Bray Raceway.
Grimson has taken Victoria by storm over the summer with a team of fast class pacers.
He launched with I Cast No Shadow giving Grimson his second consecutive Inter Dominion championship final victory at Melton on December 10.
Major Meister then came out and won the Cranbourne and Bendigo Cups, with the stable also producing the quinella in the latter.
Ironically Majestic Cruiser, which has been his best performer over a sustained period, is yet to make an impact after failing to fire in the Inter Dominion.
However, he has the potential to be one of the stars of the Summer of Glory Carnival, which starts in Ballarat, if he hits his straps.
Grimson has Majestic Cruiser and I Cast No Shadow, each having their first starts since the Inter Dominion, joining Sicario in the Shepparton Cup.
Ballarat Cup nominations close on Monday, with the field to be announced on Tuesday.
The Ballarat Cup meeting will also feature the group 3 $30,000 EB Cochran Trotters Cup.
This is the second leg of leg of the Aurora Australis - a series which offers a $50,000 bonus to the owner of the horse which accrues the highest number of points across seven races.
Heats of The Breakthrough Series will also be contested.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
