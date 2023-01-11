A small crowd assembled at St Patrick's Cathedral on Dawson Street to honour Cardinal George Pell, who died Wednesday aged 81.
The controversial cardinal, Australia's highest-ranked Catholic who was jailed then acquitted for sexually abusing children, died in Vatican City, and arrangements are being made for his funeral in Sydney.
READ MORE:
In Ballarat, about 40 people attended a Thursday morning mass, where Pell's death was acknowledged - parishioners were asked to "pray for the repose of his soul".
They were also asked to "pray for those affected by abuse and their families", before a reflection on Pell's life.
Father Jim McKay, who celebrated the mass, also asked to "pray for those affected by abuse and their families", before a reflection on Pell's life.
Father Abraham Thomas concelebrated at the service.
In Father McKay's homily, he spoke about how Pell's life started in Ballarat before he "rose up the theological church ladder".
"He had a great love for the church," Father McKay said.
"We especially pray for those who have been affected by crimes which cry out to heaven itself.
"By men who were ordained to the priesthood, in retrospect should never have been ordained."
"But we cannot change what has happened in the past. We can change what happens in the future."
Among those attending the service was Ballarat man Matt, who asked for his last name not be used.
Matt said he was there to show his support for victims.
"I've sort of been through my own stuff, not at the hands of the Catholic Church, but coming out and addressing it at almost 40 (years old), the things that happened when I was a child ... it's not an easy thing," Matt told the media after the service on Thursday.
IN THE NEWS
"In some ways, for a large organisation and a business to stand up and in a way defend that sort of behaviour and gaslight victims. I think that's unforgivable," he said.
While victims were acknowledged during the service, Matt said he felt they were almost apologising for Pell's behaviour and what he stood for.
here will not be a state funeral or memorial service in Victoria or NSW for Cardinal George Pell.
Cardinal Pell, the former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, died from heart complications in Rome on Tuesday following hip surgery.
The 81-year-old was the Vatican's top finance minister before leaving in 2017 to stand trial in Melbourne for child sexual abuse offences.
The following year, he was convicted of molesting two teenage choirboys in the sacristy of Melbourne's St Patrick's Cathedral while archbishop in 1996.
He maintained his innocence and in 2020 his convictions were quashed by the High Court.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, while confirming the decision against a state funeral or memorial because it would be distressing for victim-survivors, said the cardinal's legacy would be for others to judge.
"Predator brothers and priests were systematically moved around, knowingly - it was part of a strategy - from one working-class parish to the next," he said.
"We should never, ever forget that. We will never ever forget victim-survivors of institutional child sexual abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church."
It's understood a state service will not be offered in NSW either.
A service for Cardinal Pell will be held at the Vatican in coming days and a funeral mass will follow at St Mary's Cathedral in Sydney. His body will be returned to Australia and buried in St Mary's crypt.
There were no visible protesters outside the cathedral, despite fury from survivors of child sexual abuse and advocates.
There were, however, new ribbons tied to the cathedral fence - each representing and recognising a child sexual abuse victim, making sure they are always visible after decades in the dark.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.