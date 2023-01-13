THE top four teams in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 competition will go head-to-head on Saturday and there will be plenty of chasing clubs eager to see which two slip-up in what promises to be the most important round of the season to date.
It also promises to be the only and only time these clubs will get a look at each other giving the early season contests were rained out. With a forecast of 37 degrees this weekend, it could prove to be a survival of the fittest.
In the match of the round, second placed Ballarat hits the road to face fourth placed Sebastopol.
Both teams are coming off high-scoring wins in the previous round with both having scored 98 shots on the day in respective wins over Creswick and Mount Xavier.
Of the two results, Ballarat's win over second-placed Mount Xavier seems the most meritorious. Mount Xavier has been the success story of the season, so for Ballarat to score a 47-shot win last week, shows plenty of talent in the Ballarat side.
The home greens at Sebastopol will ensure this is a much more even contest for the two squads.
The other big clash is Mount Xavier against the runaway leader Victoria. Mount Xavier needs to show something more this week than it did in the last round. With Sebastopol, Webccona and even BMS breathing down their necks, another slip-up could see Mount Xavier in a real dogfight for a finals position.
On current form, you can't go past Victoria which looks to have its game in perfect order. The club is so far ahead, it would take three rounds and three losses for it to be in any danger of dropping from top spot.
One of the sides gunning for Mount Xavier's spot is BMS and it faces a winnable, yet danger game against the ever improving Buninyong.
Buninyong, particularly at home loom as the kingmaker of the competition given its recent form and BMS will certainly have to be on its game here on the foreign greens.
BMS should be too strong, but a Buninyong win is not beyond the realms of possibility.
Co-tennents Webbcona and Creswick meet at Webbcona in a game that is crucial for the reigning premiers.
With results going against it in the previous round, Webbcona finds itself outside the top four by just one points and a negative shot differential. Put it simply, it must win here as any slip ups from this point could prove terminal.
The final match of the round sees Learmonth hit the road to face Linton. Both teams have had their moments at times this season, but both find themselves out of finals contention, more than 40 points behind the top four. This is a clash for pride where you give the favourtism to the home side.
THIS weekend's Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant matches will be subject to heat policy rules given the hot forecast for the weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a top temperature of 37 degrees across the Ballarat region on Saturday.
Many clubs have already indicated early starts will be occurring across the nine divisions. League secretary Wayne Morgan said clubs would check temperatures throughout the day and if the heat was more than 37 degrees, a stop of 30 minutes would be called for.
If the temperature remained too hot after the 30 minutes, the match could be abandoned. For a match to be constituted legal, 70 per cent of ends needed to be completed by the time the game was called off.
Bowls Victoria's weather policy states: "If a Metro BOM weather station is predicted to be over 36 degrees, clubs aligned to the weather station can either: a) abandon their game; or b) mutually agree to play their match at an alternative time or the preceding night or following day provided it does not exceed 36 degrees. If clubs cannot agree, then option 'a' prevails."
Scenario B is if temperatures are between 34 and 46, all matches "shall incorporate two mandatory breaks for at least 15 minutes".
