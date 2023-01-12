A Ballarat couple are on a mission to give back to the region as they embark on tackling the unrelentingly Larapinta Trail all in the name of charity.
Tim Allen and his fiancée Alicia may only be new 'locals', having moved from Geelong to Ballarat in 2018, however, this has not deterred them from helping out this area.
"We initially moved to be closer to family but we really love living here and haven't looked back since," he said.
Mr Allen said he had wanted to give back to the community for some time so when he and his partner saw the opportunity to run the 137km-long Larapinta Track in the Northern Territory while raising funds for the city's Ontrack Foundation he immediately pitched the idea to the founding member of the charity, Craig Schepis.
"We wanted to give back to the community and when I was researching and came across the Ontrack Foundation we were instantly drawn to them and what they do for Ballarat," he said.
"They help support the Ballarat Soup Bus and provide education scholarships to local disadvantaged children with 100 per cent of the money they raise going towards helping our local community, so we knew they were a tangible and worthwhile cause to raise money for."
Mr Allen said when he told Mr Schepis of his plans, Mr Schepis was "over the moon".
Alongside his running efforts, Mr Allen, who is a real estate agent at PRD Ballarat, has also got his workplace on board - with a charity auction to be held in early February.
The selling fee from the auction of 13 Surrey Street, Ballarat Central will go towards the Ontrack Foundation.
"We don't quite know what the selling fee will be but we're thinking it'll be between about $13,000 and $15,000," Mr Allen said.
"This is something PRD hasn't done before and Craig (Schepis) is planning to make an event out of the auction by bringing the actual soup bus and potentially a coffee van on the day."
Mr Allen said he was hoping to source a total of $20,000 from both his run and the house's sale for the Ontrack Foundation.
He and his fiancée will run the Larapinta Trail this August. The auction of 13 Surrey Street will be held on February 4 at 1pm. The Victorian-era style miner's cottage which has been transformed features three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The family washroom is fitted with a free-standing bath and oversized shower.
The designer kitchen boasts high-quality stainless-steel appliances, a 900mm oven and walk-in pantry.
Mr Allen said he anticipated the property to sell for at least a minimum of $750,000.
To donate to Mr Allen's fundraiser click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
