Young leaders are being highlighted as part of the Hepburn Shire Council's community awards.
Lucinda Lowe, 19, of Hepburn Springs and Atticus Punt-Trethewey, 21, of Daylesford, are two residents who have been shortlisted as Young Citizen of the Year nominees.
Ms Lowe has been recognised for her numerous efforts throughout the shire particularly in the field of female sports and youth social issues.
She helped champion Hepburn's first ever women's cricket team in 2021 which reached the grand final in its inaugural year.
She also assisted in developing the council's youth Advocate, Celebrate and Elevate (ACE) Strategy through conducting a survey with students from her former school, Daylesford College, about causes most important to them.
Ms Lowe said it was crucial for her to advocate for the shire's younger generation to ensure the township catered for all ages living in the area.
"What I found out is a lot of young people want a dedicated youth hub and places for youth; we also want programs and safe spaces to tackle bullying and prevention of drugs and alcohol," she said.
"Housing is another really important issue for us because what we've realised is it's going to be very difficult for us to buy our own house so we want more affordable housing.
"We want to make sure the youth stay here because it's a lovely town."
In response to being shortlisted for the honour Ms Lowe said it was something she "never would have expected".
"I feel really happy and it makes me feel really connected to the community," she said.
"I just finished a dual diploma in Sports Leadership and Management at the Richmond Football Club and I'm hoping to develop Hepburn's first women's football team in the near future."
Mr Punt-Trethewey is a budding artist who has not only been nominated in the Young Citizen of the Year category but also with Event of the Year with his work curating the shire's youth-led music festival, AltWave.
He said his idea for the event, which launched in August 2022 at the Daylesford Town Hall, came about a year earlier while studying for his music production course at the Australian College of the Arts (ACA).
"We had a group project as part of the industry awareness stream of my course and I remember mentioning it (AltWave) to my friend in the course who is an audio engineer," Mr Punt-Trethewey said.
"From there we went back and forth between the (ACA) college, the Daylesford Youth Forum, local businesses and council.
"Our aim was to create a safe space for the local youth to enjoy local acts from across Australia and just enjoy music together."
Mr Punt-Trethewey along with several other organisers were able to achieve just that with the festival garnering about 100 patrons, which included a mix of residents and visitors to the township.
The event was also able to raise $400 which enabled charity, Live4Life to bring their youth mental health education and suicide prevention program designed for rural and regional communities to the shire.
Mr Punt-Trethewey said being shortlisted for both these honours was evidence his message about the festival was being received by the wider community.
"It fills me with so much confidence that so many people have gotten on board with AltWave and have recognised me in this way," he said.
He said he hoped to make the event an annual staple in the township's calendar. "We really want to make it bigger and better and expand the scope of what happens at town hall and include other artistic acts too," Mr Punt-Trethewey said.
"We do however want to make sure that we keep accessibility in mind like the last festival and have that focus on neurodivergent and neurodiverse communities."
Older Glendaruel resident, John Henderson-Drife, 67, was also named among the nominees for Citizen of the Year.
Mr Henderson-Drife, who has been recognised for the honour for the second time, has been a pivotal community figure having been a member of the CFA since 1971, a school councillor for Learmonth Primary School from 1984-1992 and more recently, in 2018 organising a fundraiser for shire legend Anthony Hill to help support his battle with motor neurone disease (MND).
He said it was a "privilege" to be shortlisted and something he has "never taken for granted".
"It's part of what has to be done," Mr Henderson-Drife said.
IN THE NEWS:
Winners will be announced at the Daylesford Town Hall on January 25.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.