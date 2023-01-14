The Courier
Young citizens shine in Hepburn Shire Council community awards

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Lucinda Lowe, 19, of Hepburn Springs and Atticus Punt-Trethewey, 21, of Daylesford, are two residents who have been shortlisted as Young Citizen of the Year nominees for the Hepburn Shire Council Community Awards. Pictures by Kate Healy and Adam Trafford.

Young leaders are being highlighted as part of the Hepburn Shire Council's community awards.

