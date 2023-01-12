Stamp your place in the city | Commercial property

Ray White Ballarat is proud to offer this outstanding commercial property to the market for sale or lease.
The property presents a unique opportunity for a business to enhance its profile and establish itself on a high traffic flow intersection.
309 Dana Street is adjacent to major retailers, including Target, Harris Scarfe and New Generation.
The property has a huge 500 square metre (approx.) footprint of office configurations, with the opportunity to remodel or extend as required.
The site is approximately 927 square metres and includes 12 undercover carparks, with access from Doveton Street.
It is an ideal property for your staff to work comfortably, with excellent staff amenities, hydronic heating and air-conditioning.
This is a fantastic opportunity to make your mark in Ballarat's CBD. Call the agency today to obtain further information or arrange your own private inspection.
