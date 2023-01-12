The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

309 Dana Street, Ballarat Central | Stamp your place in the city

By Commercial Property
January 12 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stamp your place in the city | Commercial property
  • 309 Dana Street, Ballarat Central
  • 500 square metres
  • For lease: $120,000 per annum, or for sale: $2 million - $2.2 million plus GST
  • Agency: Ray White Ballarat
  • Agents: Sam Borner on 0439 655 509 or Ebony Simeoni on 0419 467 613
  • Inspect: By appointment

Ray White Ballarat is proud to offer this outstanding commercial property to the market for sale or lease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.