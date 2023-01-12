The Courier
Ballarat Animal Shelters call for responsible pet ownership, adoptions

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 12 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 6:30pm
Ballarat coordinator of animal services Clare Douglas-Haynes with three-and-a-half year old Sarge. Picture by Kate Healy

Three-and-a-half-year-old Sarge is one of more than 50 dogs in the care of Ballarat's animal shelter looking for a home.

