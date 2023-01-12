Three-and-a-half-year-old Sarge is one of more than 50 dogs in the care of Ballarat's animal shelter looking for a home.
Although a big boy, Sarge can be a little aloof with people he doesn't know.
He would be a perfect fit for a family with older children, or a couple - however, he may not get along well best with other dogs.
Sarge also knows how to behave around people - sitting and laying on command and happily gobbling up any treats given to him.
The mastiff cross has been settled into his new home for almost six months now, among the longest of the shelter's many residents.
City of Ballarat coordinator of animal services Clare Douglas-Haynes said Sarge was one of many dogs surrendered to the shelter in the wake of COVID lockdowns, as people left the house and returned to the workplace.
The shelter has hit dog surrender-capacity three times in six months, an unprecedented number.
"After COVID we saw a lot of surrenders of COVID pets, with people going back to work. It was a huge influx of surrenders," she said.
"We have about 50 dogs and about 150 cats.
"Our capacity is 65, but once we get to about 60 we stop so we can take on welfare cases or emergencies..."
The message comes after the RSPCA warns of an increase in surrenders over the Christmas and New Year period.
Ms Douglas-Haynes said the Ballarat shelter had not seen an uptick of surrenders over the holiday period, owing to a proactive education campaign.
She did, however, warn people of buying pets as Christmas presents - which often resulted in disinterested new owners giving up the animal less than a year after.
"I think there is a fine line," Ms Douglas-Haynes.
"I don't think it is ever a good idea to buy a pet in the spur of the moment, or surprise anyone with a pet.
"They have to be really well thought out.
"Think about it before you get the animal.
"So much thought needs to go into it - are you going to be able to care for it for the next 10 to 15 years? Who is going to look after it if you are going away?
"Generally speaking you need to think about the bigger picture, it is not just the first thing you are doing - it is the things you are doing five or 10 years from now."
The Ballarat Animal Shelter offers a range of options for people looking to adopt, with a $410 cost-covering adoption, microchipping, desexing and animal training.
"If someone comes to us and says 'this is what my lifestyle is and I am looking for a companion' we can 100 per cent match that to anyone, better than a purebred could," Ms Douglas-Haynes said.
She said those looking to adopt a pet needed to focus on temperament, as opposed to looks - and if buying from a breeder, look for a reputable one with years of experience.
"We know there is a lot of designer breeds out there, and people who will pay thousands for a purebred. I love purebreds, as long as you properly research the breeder," Ms Douglas-Haynes said.
"We get a lot of purebreds in here too. I think people go for looks now more than temperament, whereas you should always adopt an animal for the temperament.
"The looks have got to be secondary. The temperament is going to be the thing that jigsaws into your life perfectly."
An adoption from the animal shelter would also have the added bonus of supporting various community groups around Ballarat.
"Not only do we have a great set of councils supporting us in what we do, but the community always gets behind us," Ms Douglas-Haynes said.
"We do these fundraisers for Christmas and Easter and the amount of support we get is insane.
"We are always blown away by it. We can help support Uniting Care, Soup Bus, and a lot of the other organisations with food and bedding. It is really important to acknowledge that."
As for Sarge, while enjoying his home at the shelter, Ms Douglas-Haynes said it was time for him to move out to a loving owner.
"They have their routine, they have 15 owners who come in every day and smother them with love, but I keep telling them that this is not the best that it gets. We are going to give you something even better than this," she said.
Animals for adoption can be seen on the PetRescue website. Those looking to adopt are encouraged to call the Ballarat Animal Shelter, or go there in person.
