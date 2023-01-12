The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
What's on

Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields 2023: Last chance to grab tickets

January 12 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Catanach plays a baroque flute at the 2022 Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields. Picture by Adam Trafford

This year's Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields will open at St Patrick's Cathedral on Friday night with a Venetian celebration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.