This year's Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields will open at St Patrick's Cathedral on Friday night with a Venetian celebration.
Led by Gary Ekkel once again, a full ensemble will perform "Vespers to mark the birthday of the Doge at St Mark's Basilica in 17th-century Venice, featuring the music of Claudio Monteverdi", including several soloists.
The festival will then continue until Tuesday with 11 performances across the city and wider district - highlights include a harpsichord recital in Snake Valley on Saturday afternoon, and tenor soloist Daniel Thomson's return to the Ballaarat Mechanics Institute accompanied by harp and theorbo.
Expect tango, madrigals, and chamber music across the weekend, before a massive finish to farewell the Neil Street Uniting Church on Tuesday afternoon, followed by The Melbourne Octet performing at St Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday evening to close the festival.
The full program is available online.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.