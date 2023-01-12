The Courier
13 Surrey Street, Ballarat Central | Charity auction for restored property

By Feature Property
January 12 2023 - 4:30pm
More than meets the eye | Feature property
  • 13 Surrey Street, Ballarat Central
  • Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Carpark 1
  • Auction: February 4 at 1pm
  • Agency: PRDnationwide Ballarat
  • Agent: Tim Allen on 042480 369
  • Inspect: By appointment

Behind the charming picket fence and attractive heritage facade, this Victorian era miner's cottage has been meticulously restored, maintaining and enhancing the original period features, and seamlessly combining the charm of yesteryear with contemporary design and refinement.

