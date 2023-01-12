More than meets the eye | Feature property

Behind the charming picket fence and attractive heritage facade, this Victorian era miner's cottage has been meticulously restored, maintaining and enhancing the original period features, and seamlessly combining the charm of yesteryear with contemporary design and refinement.
The craftsmanship and attention to detail is evident throughout, with the north-facing home office featuring a decorative mantelpiece and gas log fire. The room could easily double as a fourth bedroom or second living area.
The indulgent main bedroom has a full ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, double built-in robes and reverse cycle heating and cooling. Two more generously-sized bedrooms are serviced by the grand family bathroom, featuring a freestanding bath and oversized shower.
From the original home, the breathtaking open plan extension includes a stunning designer kitchen, where luxury fixtures and fittings meet practical design and livability.
A walk-in butler's pantry, high quality stainless-steel appliances and 900mm oven add to the appeal, while the dining and living space is bathed in natural light, opening on to the elevated alfresco area.
Outside, the low maintenance, private and secure 492 square metres (approx.) allotment has been completely landscaped, with an oversized single lock-up garage providing extra storage.
With Ballarat's best schools, Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park all within short walking distance, plus multiple dining, and retail options nearby, this ultra-convenient location provides access to the very best of Ballarat. This remarkable transformation needs to be viewed in person to fully appreciate, so enquire today for more information.
PRD Ballarat will donate the selling fee from this sale to Ballarat's OnTrack Foundation, which runs the Ballarat Soup Bus and provides education scholarships to disadvantaged children. Listing agent Tim Allen and his fiancé Alicia will also be running a 137 kilometre ultra-marathon through outback Northern Territory in August, aiming to raise $20,000.
Follow this link to donate: gofundme.com/very-long-run-for-very-good-cause
