A whopping 11-lot "court bowl"-style subdivision could be coming to the region's north-east.
KLM Spatial, a Dandenong South-based town planner on behalf of Pilbara Court Unit Trust, has submitted an application to the Hepburn Shire Council to transform 4 Beatties Road, Trentham into 11 dwellings.
At present the site, which has a total area of 25,967 square-metres, is occupied by one single-storey shed.
KLM Spatial, in its report to council, has proposed the following subdivision, which would have lots ranging from 2010 to 2546 square-metres, as it believes it would help provide the town with much-needed diversity in housing stock.
"The subdivision responds to the need to provide varied and readily available housing opportunities that are well connected to areas of employment, everyday community facilities and serviceable public transport options," the report wrote.
"The proposal seeks to develop an underutilised parcel of land that has been designated for low density living as per the zone.
"The submitted layout provides lot sizes which are consistent with the neighbourhood character of the immediate and wider area of Trentham."
The parcel of land, which has minimal vegetation growth, is situated less than one kilometre from Trentham District Primary School to the north-west; about two kilometres from Trentham Recreation Reserve to the south and less than one kilometre from Trent Creek to the east.
The report said while the site is located in an Environmental Significant Overlay and is near the creek, this would "not impact on the quality of water in local water courses, creeks or springs" as the "proposed allotments will be large enough to contain water on site".
It said "appropriate measures" would be put in place to manage stormwater runoff.
It also added the proposed subdivision would "not result in any erosion of soil" as the lots will be "large enough to adequately contain future dwellings subject to the appropriate approvals".
Additionally, the site sits in an area of cultural heritage sensitivity. The report wrote its applicant is addressing meeting this cultural sensitivity through having a Cultural Heritage Management Plan completed by Bayswater-based Jem Archaeology.
While the assessment has yet to be finalised, the report said it was "being prepared" and would "be lodged with council shortly".
The applicant further emphasised its proposal to the shire making reference to other developments created over the past several years.
This includes 30 Victoria Street which was granted a planning permit for seven lots in May 2020.
"The proposal is consistent with the character of the area and recent development approvals within Trentham," the report said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
