Huge subdivision could be afoot for Trentham

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 13 2023 - 4:30am
A massive 11 lot subdivision could be coming to 4 Beatties Road Trentham as applicant Pilbara Court Unit Trust submits their proposal to the Hepburn Shire Council.

A whopping 11-lot "court bowl"-style subdivision could be coming to the region's north-east.

