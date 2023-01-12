The Courier
20 Grainger Parade, Lucas | Modern sophistication and style

By House of the Week
Updated January 13 2023 - 9:11am, first published January 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Modern sophistication and style | House of the Week
  • 20 Grainger Parade, Lucas
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $875,000 - $905,000
  • Agency: Jellis Craig
  • Agent: Matt Bowditch on 0431 277 743
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated on a large 680 square metre block, this stunning custom-designed build home will impress from the moment you enter.

