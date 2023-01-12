Modern sophistication and style | House of the Week

Situated on a large 680 square metre block, this stunning custom-designed build home will impress from the moment you enter.
Thoughtfully executed for the ever-growing family, the house has a large formal lounge, study nook with built-in cabinetry, and a king-sized master bedroom complete with large walk-in robe with gorgeous cabinetry, and an ensuite with an oversized walk-in shower, double vanity and separate toilet.
The expansive open plan kitchen, living and dining area is fully equipped with stone benchtops, dishwasher, a 900mm stainless steel oven with gas cooktop and stylish modern cabinetry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a butler's pantry that leads into a laundry that has a large walk-in linen cupboard.
Glass sliding doors open out to an impressive alfresco area, overlooking the spacious backyard.
The kid's hub is located to the rear of the home, comprising three large bedrooms with walk-in robes, a kids retreat and a large family bathroom with oversized shower, vanity, large bath and separate toilet.
Year-round comfort is assured thanks to central gas heating and evaporative cooling.
The property has ample of space for a car/caravan, including a double lock-up garage with direct home access and side gate access to the large backyard.
