More details have emerged about an alleged October crime spree where, in one of a string of burglaries, a Labrador puppy was left with a leg broken in three places and a displaced hip.
The pair allegedly to have carried out the Scotsburn burglary that injured Pippa the puppy, 18-year-olds Saxon Hodges and Whyatt Joyce, made brief appearances in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
In court documents seen by The Courier, the teenagers are also alleged to have stolen a number of vehicles in and allegedly trespassed at properties across the region together and separately.
The alleged spree, across a number of days in late October last year, also included an alleged trespass with "intent to steal" on White Swan Road in Invermay while people were home at the address.
The pair were said to have been armed with an axe.
Hodges will return to court on February 23, and Joyce on February 25.
