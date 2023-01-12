The Courier
Crime

Two people arrested in Ballarat after allegedly stolen car driven from Melbourne

By The Courier
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 4:45pm
The police airwing. File picture.

A man and woman have been arrested after an allegedly stolen car was driven from Melbourne to Ballarat in the early hours of Thursday.

Local News

