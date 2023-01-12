A man and woman have been arrested after an allegedly stolen car was driven from Melbourne to Ballarat in the early hours of Thursday.
The police air wing was called-in to track the vehicle,
The helicopter was seen and heard over Ballarat's northern suburbs about 4am.
The exact location of the pair's arrest could not be confirmed.
The pair were due in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.
