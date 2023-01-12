Car mishap causes burst gas main east of Ballarat

A driver is believed to have escaped unhurt after the car they were in slammed into a Ballan gas main.
The accident was reported at 6.01pm Thursday at the corner of Edols and Fisken streets - about a block from the local fire station.
A gas meter and gas main ruptured during the crash.
The CFA said four trucks from Ballan and two from Myrniong turned up to help disperse the gas .
The main was shut off at 7.09pm.
Emergency services contacted gas supplier AusNet.
The area - including a broken fence - has been taped off.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
