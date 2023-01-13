Is fast and furious or slow and steady better?

High intensity interval training (HIIT) is a form of exercise training alternating intense anaerobic burst efforts with low intensity aerobic exercise to allow sufficient recovery for the next intense effort.
HIIT has become a popular form of exercise training in preference to traditional moderately intense constant-rate training (MICT).
Moderate exercise intensity elicits a heart rate response of 55-69% heart rate maximum and is sustained for usually 20 - 60 minutes.
Historically MICT has been endorsed as the preferential exercise strategy by medical associations to improve cardio-vascular and metabolic health.
However, several studies conducted in the early 2000's showed HIIT training can produce similar and potentially superior gains in cardio-respiratory fitness with far less training.
A seminal study published in 2006 compared 6 weeks of cycling HIIT to MICT. In the HIIT trial the subjects furiously performed 4 to 6 by 30 s sprints on a cycle ergometer at maximal intensity (at approximately 500 watts).
In the MICT trial the subjects completed 40-60 min of cycling at a relatively tame 65% of maximal aerobic capacity five times a week (at approximating 150 watts).
After 6 weeks the improvements in cardio-respiratory both groups had a 6% improvement in maximal aerobic capacity, indicating both training strategies are equally effective.
However, HIIT required far less energy expenditure and time to improve fitness.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The energy expenditure per week and overall total time of exercise of the HIIT group was 225 Kj and required just 10 minutes of exercise (with 1.5 hours total recovery) a week.
Whereas the MICT group expended 2250 Kj and required 4.5 hours of exercise a week. Consequent to this and other similar projects, HIIT has been regularly spruiked in the media to result in similar and even superior fitness gains with less time commitment.
But is HIIT genuinely a superior form of training than MICT? Recent systematic reviews of all the available quality research address this question. The answer depends on your fitness goal and medical status.
Interval training can vary in the number and intensity of intervals, the time and nature of recovery periods (active or passive) between efforts.
To distinguish different types of HIIT, HIIT is divided into two categories, HIIT and sprint interval training (SIT). With HIIT, the interval effort intensity is between 80 % and 100% of peak heart rate or aerobic capacity.
The bursts of activity last between 60 and 240 seconds and despite being very strenuous are below the individual's maximal aerobic capacity.
For most individuals, this equates to intervals that are sustainable for approximately 4 to 10 minutes before fatigue. Recovery time is generally equivalent or double of the interval effort.
Sprint interval training (SIT) involves 'all-out' explosive sprints ( 100% of the maximal aerobic capacity) for 8-30 seconds and is fuelled chiefly by the anaerobic system.
This is the most extreme exercise intensity and requires between 3- and 6-fold recovery time between interval efforts.
If you are relatively fit, HIIT is generally a slightly more effective training method than MICT fit to improve cardio-respiratory fitness, although both training methods are very effective.
For heart disease patients, there is insufficient evidence that HIIT is superior to MICT. Therefore, the medical advice to heart disease patients striving to improve heart health is to be cautious with HIIT if un-supervised by a medical professional.
If you have hypertension and your goal is to reduce high blood pressure, HICT and MICT are equally effective in reducing systolic and diastolic blood pressure.
If your goal is to lose body fat, HIIT/SIT and MICT reduce body fat similarly (-0.9 to -1.4 kg) in training programs lasting 4 -15 weeks, Interestingly, neither short-term ( 15 weeks) HIIT, SIT or MICT produce clinically meaningful reductions in body fat (greater than 5% loss in body mass) that impact on health.
Training needs to be accompanied by dietary changes for successful clinically important weight loss. If your goal is to reduce the complications of diabetes, MICT appears more effective than HIIT to improve glycated haemoglobin, a measure of diabetes predisposition and severity.
HIIT could be perceived as more mentally taxing as it will produce more acid that elicits the burning feeling in muscles. However, the evidence to date suggests people who engage in HIIT are more likely to maintain exercise enjoyment over the duration of training.
Additionally, the intention to continue with exercise once the training program is greater than MICT. The evidence is not clear if specifically, HIIT increases injury risk compared to MICT, however caution is required with explosive exercise activities that involve barbells, kettlebells and boxes, or movements like burpees, push-ups, and lunges.
These activities present higher injury risk than slower activities that are simpler to perform. In the big picture, a balanced training program incorporating both HIIT and MICT will optimize motivation for exercise and ultimately cardio-respiratory fitness gains.
SIT is appropriate for young team-sport players in periodized phases throughout a year. Older people with cardiovascular disease who wish to engage in HIIT, or SIT should only do so with appropriate medical supervision.
Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is an Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.