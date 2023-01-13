The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Opinion

What is the best form of exercise training? Federation University expert weighs in

By Brendan J O'Brien
January 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is fast and furious or slow and steady better?

High intensity interval training (HIIT) is a form of exercise training alternating intense anaerobic burst efforts with low intensity aerobic exercise to allow sufficient recovery for the next intense effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.