Should e-scooters be fully legalised?

NEED FOR MORE ATTRACTIONS
I am glad to see another of Ballarat's grand heritage buildings preserved and put to good use, and Lydiard Street - one of our finest streets - is a fine place to house a National Centre for Photography.
However, as there are no detailed plans on the BIFB website or Courier article, it is difficult to assess the proposed additions and changes to the old building.
One thing we should be wary of is cluttering the CBD with inappropriate street furniture and paths, and trees in streets not designed to take them, possibly causing damage to the foundations of our beautiful buildings.
The basement of Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute, for instance, reveals the original lower level of the road.
Planting trees in this area is unnecessary and could be harmful. Likewise, the corner 'nibs' have lessened parking and detracted from the beauty of Sturt Street.
The central gardens of Sturt Street are the right place for trees and beautiful bandstands - not the ridiculous "Picnic Pods" with their disgusting plastic grass.
Much like the expensive "bike path", one sees little use of them. Museums and galleries are known to increase the appeal of cities for visitors and residents.
With the loss of the Gold Museum, which housed our only professionally displayed collection of the history of Ballarat, we need more genuine, cultural attractions such as the National Centre for Photography.
Merle Hathaway, Buninyong
I was recently in a meeting with an architect who lamented the excess of rooms in today's new home builds. Smaller homes are much more efficient, he said.
My first response was to recall how many people in fact own an excess of houses. In our unpretentious street I can count at least five houses which I would describe as uninhabited.
Some others are allegedly weekenders, but several of these are seldom visited and effectively empty for 99 per cent of the year.
Doubtless this is duplicated across the region. In fact, last year the ABS reported that on census night there were over one million unoccupied dwellings.
The rental crisis in the regions is driven by demand, but the practice of buying country properties up and shutting them down has escalated dramatically during the COVID lockdowns.
It's still a free country and folk can choose how they invest as it suits them, but investing in people's homes comes with dire social consequences, dramatically at odds with any notions we still entertain that Australia is the land of the fair go.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
If the council allows a form of e-scooters for private companies to make money, then private residents should be able to also ride their own scooters without being fined or their scooters being impounded.
The majority of users are doing the right thing, just like private residents would, and it's better for our environment than the diesel-guzzling four-wheel-drives and trucks that really have no place in inner cities and suburbs.
E-scooters are quiet and have no pollution from exhaust fumes.
Why are only one form of e-scooters tolerated? Extending the trial of public e-scooters tells me council is making money, so I'd say it's a successful trial.
I'm sure many council officers and police officers' children have and use these scooters privately or publicly.
Kim Aspland, Mount Clear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.