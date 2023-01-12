The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Police

Ballarat police investigate ute pulled out of Lake Learmonth

By Alex Dalziel
Updated January 13 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Mazda BT50 pulled from Lake Learmonth on Friday morning. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Police are investigating after a ute was pulled out of Lake Learmonth overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.