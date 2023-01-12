Police are investigating after a ute was pulled out of Lake Learmonth overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Foreshore Road, near Queen Street, just after 8am on Friday, but it appears the vehicle was in the water hours earlier.
According to witnesses at the scene, residents and farmers pulled the vehicle out of the lake overnight, leaving it on its roof in the morning.
Police have spoken to the owner, and confirmed the vehicle was not stolen.
IN THE NEWS
There are visible skid marks near where the vehicle was pulled out.
Police at the scene said investigations are continuing as to how the vehicle ended up in the lake.
