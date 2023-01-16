The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Ballarat Highlands region bowlers rally for special cause

Updated January 16 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mt Xavier's winning rink of Stephen Jones, Helen Jones, Darryl Boyd and Christine Squire. Pictures contributed by Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region.

The Ballarat bowls community has again rallied to a special cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.