The Ballarat bowls community has again rallied to a special cause.
Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region's annual Heartbeat tournament has raised more than $5000.
The funds will be shared by Ballarat Base Hospital and St John of God Hospitals in Ballarat for cardiac care.
Some 40 teams, including Ballarat's junior Diggers squad members, took part in the fours event at Ballarat and City Oval clubs.
The Mt Xavier rink of Helen Jones, Christine Squire, Darryl Boyd and Stephen Jones (s) won at City Oval from Smeaton's Helen and Rob Mizzeni, Miriam Haines and Graeme Perry (s).
Webbcona's Rosalie Lowe, Raelene Worsley, Darby Lowe and Harold Worsley (s) won at Ballarat, with Ross Jones, Barbara Rowe, Janine O'Keefe and John Quick (s) runners-up.
Heartbeat Australia's Ballarat secretary Barry Nixon presented a certificate of appreciation to the City Oval and Ballarat clubs, recognising their contribution to Heartbeat, which raises money vital cardiac equipment.
