Ballarat's Pat Shaw will lead his rookie Team BridgeLane outfit in Australia's first UCI Women's WorldTour stage race, the Tour Down Under in South Australia.
Shaw set up the team at the end of last year, with it having its first racing in the Bay Crits Series at Geelong and national road championships in Ballarat.
Emily Watts, Gina Ricardo, Jessica Pratt, Keely Bennett, Lillee Pollock and Mia Hayden will make up the team in the three-stage tour, which begins on Sunday after prelude on Saturday.
BridgeLane has already made an impact with Felicity Wilson-Haffenden leading the way with two under-19 golds and a silver in the nationals.
Three other team riders also stood on the podium at the nationals.
Meanwhile, former Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club junior Graeme Frislie faces his biggest assignment to date on the road in the Tour Down Under.
The national road under-23 criterium champion will ride for the Australian National team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.