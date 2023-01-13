The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse extra

Cycling: Ballarat's Pat Shaw to lead Team BridgeLane in Womens Tour Down Under

Updated January 13 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Team BridgeLane rider Mia Hayden with a silver medal at the national road championships. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's Pat Shaw will lead his rookie Team BridgeLane outfit in Australia's first UCI Women's WorldTour stage race, the Tour Down Under in South Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.