You'd be forgiven for thinking it took forever to upgrade a handful of intersections across Ballarat - one's still not finished.
The upgrades were announced as part of the 2018 election campaign, and since then, the neighbourhoods around them have boomed.
Of the six intersections first announced by Premier Daniel Andrews at Magpie Primary School for the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving project, four have working traffic lights, one is under construction, and work is about to begin on the final one.
The first intersection to be completed was Gillies Street and Gregory Street West in Wendouree, where traffic lights were built on a busy but dangerous intersection expected to get busier.
The lights were sitting unlit for months as engineers worked to sync them with the nearby railway crossing at Wendouree station, but since they've been switched on, complaints have been few and far between.
Part of the push for lights at this intersection was the reopening of Gregory Street West to connect to Ring Road, and then the Ballarat Link Road, to create another east-west link for the city's growing west.
However, given the dozens of collisions in the last two years - thankfully none fatal yet - perhaps council's Ring Road roundabout needed to be built at the same time.
That roundabout, partly funded by the federal government, is expected to begin construction before the end of January.
The next intersection completed was Hertford Street and Albert Street in Sebastopol, which came after a furious response from traders in the area - petitions were signed demanding compensation as construction dragged on, interrupting parking and traffic.
The new traffic lights also came with a "speed bump", understood to be the first of its kind in regional Victoria, designed to slow down traffic, but the response from motorists, at least online, was not kind.
Next up was the traffic lights being switched on at Magpie Street and Docwra Street on the Midland Highway, at Ballarat's southern entrance.
The original design for this intersection was a roundabout, but given the traffic volume, the plans were upgraded to a set of traffic lights to make crossing the highway safer for Magpie Primary School students.
There are still works ongoing to add extra lanes, and it's yet to be seen how residents will react to the finished product.
Just before Christmas, there was a surprise for Winter Valley residents, with the traffic lights switched on in front of the Delacombe Centre after weeks of road and lane closures.
Much like the other intersections, the final landscaping works are yet to be completed.
Just up Wiltshire Lane is La Trobe Street, where traffic light installation works have been somewhat stymied by ongoing rains.
Previously, the Department of Transport (now Transport and Planning) blamed heavy spring rains for construction delays - as well as large amounts of drainage infrastructure needed, Ballarat helpfully had its wettest October on record last year.
According to the project's website, expect the lights to be switched on in January.
The final intersection, at Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive, has completed pre-construction works for a much-needed roundabout.
The intersection is also a key part of the City of Ballarat's plan to extend the Link Road south from Remembrance Drive by duplicating Dyson Drive, eventually connecting to the Glenelg and Midland highways, though despite a commitment from the Opposition at last year's election, there is no funding allocated for the Link Road yet.
However, drivers living in one of Ballarat's new subdivisions in Alfredton can still expect plenty more roadworks in the next few years.
The state government also committed $6 million in last year's budget to investigate duplicating Carngham Road to Dyson Drive.
