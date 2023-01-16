The Courier
Harness racing: Inter Dominion winner and NZ champion headline Ballarat Pacing Cup entries

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated January 16 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 6:00pm
Ballarat Pacing Cup nominated I Cast No Shadow (Cam Hart) wins the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship final at Melton last month. Picture by Stuart McCormick.
Ballarat Pacing Cup gets top-end quality nominations

Reigning Inter Dominion champion I Cast No Shadow and New Zealand champion Copy That spearhead a star-studded line-up of nominations for the group 1 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.

David Brehaut

