Ballarat Pacing Cup gets top-end quality nominations

Reigning Inter Dominion champion I Cast No Shadow and New Zealand champion Copy That spearhead a star-studded line-up of nominations for the group 1 PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup.
They are the headline acts among 20 entries vying for spots in Saturday night's $150,000 feature.
I Cast No Shadow, trained by Jason Grimson in NSW, thrust his himself into the Trans Tasman limelight by taking out the Inter Dominion grand final at Melton in December.
Copy That, the winner of the past two NZ Cups, is on a mission to produce his best in the Summer of Glory Carnival after coming up short in the Victoria Cup late last year.
Hometown trainer and two-time Cup winner Emma Stewart has entered two of her ID22 finalists Mach Dan and Honolua Bay.
Also on the home front, Michael Stanley has nominated Rock N Roll Doo, and Jess Tubbs has entered Triple Eight and A GS White Socks.
The NZ influence does not stop with Copy That.
Old Town Road is another NZ-trained runner bound for Bray Raceway, while now Australian-based A GS White Socks was a fully-fledged Kiwi when he won the Ballarat Pacing Cup in 2020 at his first Australian start and Cranbourne has had just the one start since relocation from NZ to the Victorian stable of David Aiken.
Cranbourne made a stunning start to his stay in Australia by leading all the way in Saturday night's Shepparton Gold Cup - holding out I Cast No Shadow.
As well as being a key lead into the group 1 $500,000 AG Hunter Cup, the Ballarat Cup also takes the form of a country cups grand final.
The nominations include Kilmore Cup and Victoria Cup winner Rock N Roll Doo, Mach Dan (Geelong), Major Meister (Cranbourne and Bendigo), Jilliby Sylvester (Hamilton) and Torrid Saint (Yarra Valley).
The major absentee is last year's Ballarat Cup winner Spirit Of St Louis.
The final Cup field will be announced on Tuesday.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.