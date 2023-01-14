The Courier
Ballarat dominant in important win | Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant div 1 scores

January 14 2023 - 5:30pm
Matthew Cornish weighs up the state of play during Ballarat's win against Sebastopol in their Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division 1 clash. Picture by Kate Healy.

Ballarat has strenghened its hold on second spot with a mighty 36-shot win over Sebastopol, bundling its opponent out of top four of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division one ladder in the process.

