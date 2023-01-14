Ballarat has strenghened its hold on second spot with a mighty 36-shot win over Sebastopol, bundling its opponent out of top four of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday pennant division one ladder in the process.
All Ballarat rinks enjoyed wins on a hot Saturday afternoon, the biggest margin going the way of John Cameron, Greg Stewart, Grant Bourke, and Taylor Stewart (s) with a 28-14 triumph.
The loss sees Sebastopol slip from fourth to sixth after BMS cracked a finals spot with a nervy win.
BMS rose from sixth to third with a 78 (12) to 66 (6) victory over Buninyong, despute losing three of the four rinks.
The rink of David Andrews, Daniel Vagg, Robert Dickinson, Ryan Bedggood (s) was BMS' saving grace, winning by 20 shots.
Elsewhere, Victoria moved further away on the top of the ladder with a 58-shot win over fourth-placed Mt Xavier, while second-to-last Creswick stunned finals hopeful Webbcona, 81 (14) to 67 (4)
MT XAVIER 49 (0) DEF BY VICTORIA 107 (18)
