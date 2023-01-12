Lovers of fine music need not despair if they missed last night's spectacular launch of one of Ballarat's most loved and long-lived festivals.
A further 10 performances beginning today will run through to Tuesday after Friday night's Venetian celebration opened the Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields at St Patrick's Cathedral with a magisterial reading of Monteverdi's 1641 Vespers.
The 2023 Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields continues its 27-year tradition of highlighting the quality of the church organs across the region but it also takes on a distinctly choral tone with some outstanding performers gracing Ballarat with their gifts
London-based tenor Daniel Thomson, already carving a vocal reputation with his album Secret Fires of Love, will continue with the theme of some tender early music with his concert Sweet Torments at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute in Sturt Street at 3.30pm today.
The beautiful Snake Valley Uniting Church will see renowned Viol de Gamba player Laura Vaughan and organist Donald Nicholson perform at 10am and noon today.
If a Latin lilt is more your thing then Sally-Anne Russell accompanied by Massimo Scattolin on guitar with Chris Gelok on bass and Stephen Cuttriss on bandoneon look set to rev-up Mary's Mount Centre at Loreto tonight at 8pm.
The festival will continue until Tuesday with performances across the city and wider district. But it doesn't stop there with with two more concerts on Sunday at St Peter's Church in Sturt Street including the return of Sally-Anne Russell and Louisa Hunt-Bradley for Pergolesi's moving Stabat Mater.
Expect tango, madrigals, and chamber music across the weekend, before a massive finish to farewell the Neil Street Uniting Church on Tuesday afternoon, followed by The Melbourne Octet performing at St Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday evening to close the festival.
Music lovers are encouraged to book tickets online at www.ballaratorgans.com.au.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.