"There's a lot of stories about his childhood like how he was a snake collector up in Cairns. He used to go up to the sugar fields and collect snakes and there's a piece in the monologue talking about how he collected 20 snakes and they had the Cairns Fair on which is all rides and exhibitions so he took a sack of 20 snakes to the fair and a man bought them for £5 and put them on display," MonStar said.