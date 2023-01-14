A Ballarat-based creative is hoping his forthcoming play will urge others to not delay in expressing their love to their most dearest.
Marty MonStar, is preparing to debut his ninth dramatic monologue, My Father's Story, which as the name suggests, depicts the triumphs and the tribulations of his father, Neville.
MonStar said he was initially struck with the idea for his latest work in 2021 when he began to realise the inner strength he possessed was linked to his father's drive which MonStar had witnessed while growing up.
"I see a lot of me in him (Neville) which is someone with no fear who is able to take on challenges," MonStar said.
"Our relationship hasn't always been rosy but I have a lot of respect for him (Neville). This is an opportunity for me to display my love and respect for my father and have family there and friends so my father can see his journey and how proud of him I am."
While MonStar said the show will "be quite emotional" he is hoping his work acts as a catalyst for others to be more affectionate to their loved ones.
"It is my testament to my father to express my love to him before he passes because too often we celebrate people after they die," he said.
My Father's Story details Neville's life growing up in Cairns during World War II, to relocating to Brisbane, and then later Melbourne to pursue his banking dreams.
It is also interspersed with anecdotes of Neville's adventures as a child.
"There's a lot of stories about his childhood like how he was a snake collector up in Cairns. He used to go up to the sugar fields and collect snakes and there's a piece in the monologue talking about how he collected 20 snakes and they had the Cairns Fair on which is all rides and exhibitions so he took a sack of 20 snakes to the fair and a man bought them for £5 and put them on display," MonStar said.
There's also stories about Neville staying true to his religion and not sacrificing his faith for a better payslip.
"There were a lot of constraints in the 1960s because you had to be married to be a bank manager," MonStar said.
"And the bank my father was working with at the time wanted my father to be a Freemason as opposed to a Catholic and they rang my grandfather and asked him would you mind if Neville becomes a Freemason and my grandfather said 'no get stuffed'.
"So dad left the bank and started up his own construction business instead."
MonStar said what he most wanted people to take from his performance is to understand one does not have to be a famous figure to have their life celebrated.
My Father's Story will premiere at the La Mama Courthouse in Carlton on February 25.
There will be an intimate rehearsed reading on January 29. For more information click here.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
