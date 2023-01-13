The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse

Couple face Ballarat Magistrates' Court after high-speed car chase ends in Black Hill

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
January 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stock image.

A high speed police chase has ended in Black Hill in the early hours of Thursday morning with two people taken into custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.