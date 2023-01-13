A high speed police chase has ended in Black Hill in the early hours of Thursday morning with two people taken into custody.
One accused, Redan woman Rebecca Slade, 33, was found hiding in a bush in Black Hill Reserve by the canine squad.
Her partner, 27-year-old Bradley Driscoll and alleged driver, was found nearby at an Edwards Street address.
The pair were said to have been first clocked by police at 11.50pm on Tuesday January 10, travelling an alleged 150 kilometres per hour along the Nepean Highway near Frankston.
The vehicle, a silver Volkswagen, was reported stolen on December 6 last year from an address in Frankston South.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jason Kimm told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court the car was observed by police on Tuesday night to speed up to approximately 193km/h as it neared the exit for Moorooduc Highway.
The court heard the vehicle turned left on the Moorooduc Highway, crossed the medium strip and drove in the opposite direction of traffic.
The Volkswagen came to police attention again on January 12, about 2.30am, when it was spotted driving northbound along Dandenong-Hastings Road in Cranbourne West.
"Police covertly took up driving behind the vehicle," Senior Constable Kimm told the court.
"Driving of [Driscoll] at the time was within the road rules.
"Due to the nature of previous involvement, Police Air Wing was called."
At 2.45am police driving behind the Volkswagen activated lights and sirens and it is alleged the couple sped off at 170km/h.
"Once the accused and co-accused believed they were out of police sight they ... returned to driving within road rules and [speed] limit," Senior Constable Kimm said.
Air Wing continued to track the vehicle and at 3.26am was observed to travel up to an alleged 160km/h on the Western Freeway through Bacchus Marsh without any police engagement.
Driscoll and Slade allegedly pulled into Ballan Mobil service station at 3.46am.
"Police observed two people in the front seats, one fitting the description of [Driscoll]," Senior Constable Kim said.
"[Driscoll] has then put the vehicle in reverse and sped away."
The court heard the vehicle reached in excess of 200km/h as it sped off, returning to the Western Freeway travelling towards Ballarat.
Air Wing observed the vehicle reach Oliver Street in Black Hill where it was alleged the pair abandoned the Volkswagen and made their way across Black Hill Reserve, eventually parting ways.
Both made brief appearances at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week and remain in custody.
