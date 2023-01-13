The inaugural Lake Wendouree Photo Competition is accepting entries.
Photographer Peter Kervarec kicked off the contest and said Lake Wendouree had been the starting point for many photographers in the region with light which can produce "amazing photos".
"The sky is just an uninterrupted theatre of light. There's no mountains or trees to interrupt it ... you can see all the weather," he said.
The theme for entrants to respond to is what the "Lake" means to them; 'every facet, especially the precious twilight without more lighting'.
Mr Kervarec has been taking pictures of the lake for over 35 years and does not support plans for more lighting around the lake.
"[Twilight] is nature at its best for me and it's basically saying goodbye to another day in a very gentle way," he said.
"With a beautiful sunset and if you're up early, a beautiful sunrise.
"The way it's been since time began."
The competition will be judged on the Get our Lake Wendouree lighting right! Facebook page by 'most likes' with yet-to-be-decided monetary prizes for first, second and third place.
Mr Kervarec also said there will be a surprise, independent judge to select the best photo.
There will also be a junior division for budding photographers.
"We want the school children to pick up the baton for us and make sure the lake is preserved and the integrity of that remains intact," he said.
The competition has a soft-end date of February 6 pending entries.
