After more than four years girl guides from across Australia will finally be able to take part in their annual jamboree event, which this year, will take place right here in Ballarat.
The Australian Girl Guide Jamboree, known as Kani-Karrung, which is a Wadawurrung word meaning "women camping together", will be held in the region from January 15-21.
It will see about 1500 girls aged 10-17 descend upon Victoria Park for a week filled with expeditions, aquatic and camping activities.
One of the leaders from the 11th Ballarat Girl Guides Margaret Littlehales said the event will be a "great experience for the girls to engage in things they would not normally have the chance to do".
"They'll be given the chance to learn self-sufficiency as well as develop practical outdoor skills," Ms Littlehales said.
Similarly, Australian Girl Guide Jamboree leader in charge Helen Reid said the week would be a "phenomenal opportunity for girl guides to come together".
"Both guides and leaders will have the opportunity to develop new friendship, renew their existing friendships all while learning deeply valuable skills at the biggest guide event of the year," she said.
Reflecting on the last jamboree which was held in 2018 in Sydney, Ms Reid said she was ecstatic to be able to have the event on once again particularly in western Victoria.
"It's a chance for us to get back on track or really start off with a clean slate," she said.
"It's also great to have it back here in Victoria and we're eager to show off and promote Ballarat to the rest of Australia."
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Cr Amy Johnson said the council was excited for so many girl guides to visit the region.
"It sounds like the girls have an amazing week ahead of them in and around Ballarat," Cr Johnson said.
"We are thrilled to see Victoria Park used in such a way and see it become a hive of activity."
There will be limited access to Victoria Park throughout the event. For more information about road closures visit the council's website.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
