Australian Girl Guide Jamboree 2023 heads to Ballarat's Victoria Park

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
January 14 2023 - 10:30am
Australian Girl Guides Aaliyah, Ziva and Nyajima with City of Ballarat deputy mayor Cr Amy Johnson and Girl Guide Jamboree leader in charge Helen Reid at the grounds of Victoria Park for the Australian Girl Guide Jamboree 2023. Picture by Adam Trafford.

After more than four years girl guides from across Australia will finally be able to take part in their annual jamboree event, which this year, will take place right here in Ballarat.

