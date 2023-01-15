After a spate of fires, Energy Safe Victoria is warning people with solar panels to get them serviced at least every two years.
During 2022 the state saw 17 fires linked to photovoltaic panels - including two in Moorabool Shire and one in Corangamite.
The warning comes after firefighters were called to a Mount Evelyn home on January 4 to find a system installed in 2016 on fire.
ESV said a faulty DC isolator was the source, spreading into the roof space and causing significant damage.
Just a week earlier fire crews were called to a 2018 solar installation - again in a DC isolator - which burnt a balcony and cladding.
And on Christmas Day, firefighters attended a solar panel fire in Menton - again linked to a DC isolator and fuse problem.
"These avoidable fires serve as important reminders, that just like a car, rooftop solar installations need to be serviced regularly to ensure they're always running safely," ESV Acting CEO Ian Burgwin said.
"If you're one of the growing number of Victorians embracing solar power, please ensure your system is serviced by a licensed A-Grade electrician at least once every two years."
ESV has launched its Show Your Solar Some Love campaign, urging Victorians to have their systems serviced by a licensed A-Grade electrician.
The original installation should also be carried out by an A-grade electrician and verified by a licensed electrical inspector. ESV and Solar Victoria also carry out compliance audits.
"These initial checks after the system is first installed do not prevent problems developing over time," Mr Burgwin said.
"Only regular maintenance and servicing can ensure they remain safe."
Since 2020, solar system audits of new installations under the Solar Homes Program have shown a reduction in the number of unsafe installations from 2.2 per cent to zero as a result of education and enforcement, he said.
Servicing involves detailed electrical testing of the components - as well as the clearing of debris or leaf litter under the solar panels and around the inverter.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
