The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Firies called out to three Ballarat-region solar panel related fires in 2022

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 16 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ESV says solar panels installed before new rules took effect in 2020 have had several problems. These panels were installed in 2009. Picture supplied.

After a spate of fires, Energy Safe Victoria is warning people with solar panels to get them serviced at least every two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.