Electrical short starts fire on powerlines connected to Wendouree shop

By The Courier
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
An electrical short in a junction box connected to a shop in Wendouree is believed to have sparked a small fire on Friday afternoon.

