An electrical short in a junction box connected to a shop in Wendouree is believed to have sparked a small fire on Friday afternoon.
One CFA unit and two Fire Rescue Victoria units were called to the corner of Carpenter and Oswald Street at 3.23pm.
The incident occurred out the front a small row of shops, however fire crews declared the incident safe at 3.35pm.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed there was no major damage to the building, however the junction box had melted.
Powercor crews were also called.
There are no reports of injuries.
