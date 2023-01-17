BHBR Tuesday Bowls Scores Divisions 2-5 | January 17

The Courier
Match Report

Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Bowls Scores Divisions 2-5 | January 17

January 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Division 2

Buninyong 43 (4) def by Daylesford 62 (12)

Local News

