BHBR Tuesday Bowls Scores Divisions 2-5 | January 17

Buninyong 43 (4) def by Daylesford 62 (12)
Fay Tucker, Barry Mebbrey, Joan Worth, Chris Kruger 15 d Rodney Poxon, Margaret Coffey, Kevin Gibson, Rose Marshall 11
Brenda Wynd, Sue Simmonds, Stephen Falconer, Allan Donelly 18 d Gerald Coffey, Lois Voterakis, Anne Bremner, Dot Bull 17
Julie Pobjoy, John Jones, Sandra Chapman, Bill Bridges 10 lt Wendy Goodwin, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 34
Beaufort 54 (2) def by Smeaton 1 65 (14)
Maureen Konynenburg, Jennie Godfrey, Stuart Quixley, Keith Topp 14 lt Robert McCrum, Robert Mizzeni, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 27
Ann Topp, Graeme Anthony, Wilma Wereszczuk, Stefan Wereszczuk 24 d Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Tranter, Graeme Perry, Geoffrey Toose 16
Moya Buncle, Carmel Milenkovic, Tony Carter, Victor Dunn 16 lt Peter Kersley, Barbara Adam, Laraine Toose, Rhonda Armstrong 22
Smeaton 2 69 (12) def Central Wendouree 61 (4)
Peter Howell, Robyn Shaw, Miriam Haines, Kevin Clohesy 26 d John Stevens, Lyn Kelly, William Wilkins, Glenis Keilar 14
John McColl, Judy Lafranchi, Robyn Bradshaw, Winston Pickering 21 lt Anne Kelly, Margaret Murray, Leonard Vincent, Heather Snibson 24
Joan) Lafranchi, Des Dwyer, Ian Pickering, Kerry Leishman 22 lt Tony Milardovic, Carmel Mahony, Jean Burt, Carleen Bowers 23
City Oval 57 (14) def Mount Xavier 56 (2)
Betty Paton, Janis Vance, Bryan Coutts, Adrian Graham 20 d Stacey Forrest, Faye Lamb, Leanne Jones, John Duggan 18
Patricia Birch, Helen Kinnersly, Gary O'Neil, David Flintoft 14 lt David Alsop, Elaine Edmiston, Nancy Jackson, Paul Forrest 21
Maureen Lynch, Kathleen McKenzie, Peter Oxlade, Lloyd Sims 23 d Phyllis Duggan, Noelene Kennedy, Christine Squire, Norman Hughes 17
Learmonth 61 (14) def Sebastopol 53 (2)
Neil Haydon, Shirley Marshall, Kenneth Johnson, Liz Bourke 16 lt Julie Brown, Glenda Densley, Keith Andrews, Peter Shaw 21
Sally Goldsmith, Addy Ryan, Chris Powell, William Rowe 21 d Elaine Pitts, Darren Meade, Max Medwell, Rosaleen Ryan 17
Kaye Dean, Pat Hunter, Ross Powell, Gregory Ross 24 d Helen Sculley, Chris Medwell, David Pratt, Joe Hayes 15
Ladder
DAYLESFORD 157 points, +195 shots; SMEATON1 157, +181; LEARMONTH 131, +112; CITY OVAL 131, +79; Sebastopol 98, -39; Mt Xavier 97, -17; Buninyong 82, -100; Beaufort 71, -133; Smeaton2 61, -140; Central Wendouree 55, -138
Sebastopol 58 (14) def City Oval 47 (2)
Robin McGloin, Rita Page, Hylton Tabb, Terry Bond 24 d Anne Poulton, Paul Dillon, Garry Powell, Terry Grano 11
Peter Serno, Jenny Meade, John Symons, Craig Meade 23 d Jeffrey Clack, Mary Oonk, Ray Kinna, Eddie Harman 9
Aileen Kerr, Terry Robbie, Marcus Murrell, Gary Sheppard 11 lt David O'Sullivan, Judy Alexander, David Murphy, Gary Hamilton 27
Central Wendouree 42 (0) def by Linton 75 (16)
Pam Gilbert, Carol Taylor, Brendan Burke, Ted Burke 17 lt Sydney Walters, Desmond Symes, Karen Hall, Eugene Grigg 26
Shirley Walker, Elaine Dunstan, Mary Townsend, Peter Townsend 15 lt Lynette White, Roy Broughton, John Hetherington, James Fraser 24
Rita Strownix, Denis Green, John Earl, Barbara Kinnersly 10 lt Ray Wilson, Margaret Phillips, Glenn Landers, Craig Grenfell 25
Midlands 42 (0) def by Invermay 62 (16)
Wilma Jenkins, Maree Phelan, Barry Phelan, Bill Hawken 13 lt Jason Gigliotti, Ian Cunningham, Yvonne McDonald, John Macdonald 19
Robert Mason, Dorothy Newey, Kevin McGrath, Wally Slocombe 12 lt Jenny Blower, Stephen Riley, Wayne Ward, David Carlyle 21
Norman Newey, Margaret Doyle. Rosina Bainbridge, Neil Peoples 16 lt Trevor Jones, Gwen Molloy, Rod McDonald, John Moroney 22
Daylesford 53 (2) def by Victoria 62 (14)
Evelyn Young, Carol Collins, Cheryl Teng, John Anglin 14 lt Colin Jones, Marlene Davis, Brett Harrison, Max Philipson 26
Mary Grace Provan, Marilyn Trevorrow, Peter Wigmore, Stuart Kollmorgen 21 d Glenda Dodd, Kelvin Jarvis, George Pyke, Robert Whitcher 12
Janice Hendy, Halcyon Bell, Ted Goodwin, Lois Hetherington 18 lt Rhonda Chapman, Thomas Atkins, Ron Saw, Lynn Slater 24
Webbcona 66 (14) def BMS 54 (2)
Elizabeth McMurray, Helen Williams, Leon Stevens, Bob Rodger 20 d Pamela Walker, Andre Alexander, John Walker, Harry Johannsen 14
Shirley Corneille, Vicki Waldron, Ken Frost, Rod Barton 17 lt Ivan Annear, Barry Harris, Sherryn Burge, Antonius Kuypers 22
Glad Gullock, Raylene Worsley, Bob Shepherd, Tony Hendy 29 d Ronald Walker, Katherine Alsop, Neil Ellard, Ian Russell 18
Ladder
LINTON 161pts, +256 shots; VICTORIA 151, +139; INVERMAY 126, +125; CITY OVAL 112, +109; Midlands 111, +87; Sebastopol 103, -4; BMS 97, -37; Daylesford 79, -184; Webbcona 72, -90; Central Wendouree 28, -401
Learmonth 54 (2) def by Ballarat North 61 (14)
Jenny Redpath, Ian Pym, Roy Cassells, Glenn Stowe 24 d Darren Hemming, Jacki Metcalf, Garry Turner, Garry Bowden 12
Sandy Redpath, Leanne Morvell, Ian Martin, Kenneth Stowe 16 lt Robert Norman, Bev Quick, Ken Taylor, Mick Brown 22
Ilma Bridgewater, Graeme Mead, William Dunn, Neville Curtis 14 lt Olive Gunnell, Allan Webster, Leslie Ayres, Dave Anderton 27
Buninyong 60 (4) def by Ballarat East 66 (12)
Carolyn Kuchel, Druscilla Parker, Brian Simmonds, Thomas Gallagher 23 d Maxwell Walters, Catherine Phillips, Bill Moy, Noel Biggin 20
Lyn Treweek, Barbara Glover, Terrence Gillett, John Podolinsky 19 d Trevor Johnston, Zoe Watson, Kerry Knight, John Shannon 17
John Fox, Thomas Lempriere, Ros Marchbank, Noel Talbot 18 lt Allan Peach, Russell Hateley, Maureen Peach, Joshua Peach 29
City Oval 71 (14) def Creswick 53 (2)
Robert Oonk, Pam Oxlade, John Tansley, Colin Gibson 18 lt Judy Rienerts, Debbie Matthews, Graeme Mitchell, Phil Zelley 21
Michael Nikolic, Sandy Orr, Ray Rhodes, James Fitzpatrick 27 d Kevin Keen, Ross Prictor, Reg Rhook, Eileen Franklin 19
Joe Arnold, Lynne Rhodes, Barry Hender, Maxwell Sargent 26 d Liz Hocking, Dale Chalmers, Bernie O'Malley, Richard Burt 13
Smeaton 74 (16) def Midlands 49 (0)
David Pedretti, Judith Slater, Bernie Charleson, Denis Sanford 22 d Neil Hunt, Kay Hunt, Dorothy Denning, Graeme Smith 18
Carol McKay, Sue Richards, David Davidson, Robin Cawthan 20 d Robert Moore, Teresa Barry, Barry Trezise, Ron Beatson 19
Beth Davidson, Beverley Shaw, Shane Slater, Bob Seamons 32 d Aileen Eyers, Beryl King, Alan Duggan, Ron Higgins 12
Victoria 65 (14) def Ballarat 56 (2)
Carole Bellingham, Janet Norman, Graeme Buchanan, Daryl Quinlan 16 lt Peter Titheridge, Bill Burge, Gwen Burge, Bob Williamson 18
Lindsay Johnston, Margaret Ferris, Brian Bellingham, Val Wilckens 22 d Sandy Campama, Jill Davies, Stephenie Fothergill, Mark Fothergill 20
Alexe Hamilton, John Ferris, Peter Muller, Francis McGuigan 27 d Marlene Tatchell, Kaye Cornish, David Brownlee, Philip Aspland 18
Bungaree 59 (14) def Sebastopol 57 (2)
Betty Wade, Marita Toohey, Noel Kennedy, Jacky Steenhuis 22 def John Ryan, Rod Knight, Norm Johns, Steve Martin 19
Olivia Teneressa, Frank Hanrahan, Alex McCulloch, Brian Jones 15 lt Di Tobin, Rob Anning, Gary Green, Gordon Crotty 18
Lorraine Reed, Fay Toohey, Barry Macklin, Terrence Maher 22 d Barb Rowe, Bonnie Simpson, Peter Breteler, John McQuinn 20
Ladder
BALLARAT NORTH 157pts, +171 shots; BALLARAT EAST 143, +99; SMEATON 132, +89; BUNGAREE 126, +72; Learmonth 125, +123, City Oval 115, +68; Victoria 110, +32; Creswick 101, -4; Ballarat 96, -2; Mt Xavier 89, -64; Buninyong 85, -39
Clunes 18 (0) def by Beaufort2 43 (14)
David Reynolds, Barbara Miller, Frank Kitchingman, Peter Brough 18 lt John Konynenburg, Sally Murrell, Donald Carnes, Geoffrey Carson 19
Ken Gibson, Patricia Rodda, Danny Spong, Peter Croft 15 lt Anne Anthony, Janet Carson, Peter Milenkovic, Lester Harris 24
Victoria 30 (2) def by Ballan 42 (12)
James Cameron, Vicki Chapman, Barry Ward, John Cuthbert 18 d Janine O'Keefe, Fia Kunigiskis, Gordon Hockly, Grant Stirling 17
Helen Bryan, Ineka Carter, Ian Willowhite, Albert Reus 12 d Peter O'Connell, Jan Conroy, Ken Warrick, Chris Love
Webbcona 38 (14) def Buninyong 31 (0)
Glenys Youlden, Sandra Horne, Ann Gull, Ross McCallum 17 d Christine Thorpe, Helen Hovey, Peter Coulthard, Jack Forsyth 14
Jennifer Mackay, Cheryl Luscombe, Doug Luscombe, Martyn Jones 21 d Frank Sultana, Bernice Parnell, Jan Forsyth, Peter Meulan 17
Invermay 37 (12) def Beaufort3 27 (2)
Leo Romeril, Heather Brennan, Helen Burzacott, Robert Jones 22 d Liz Ryan, Megan Morris, Tony Ryan, Frank Gilders 10
Francisca Grady, Tony Morrish, Norma Day, Ruth Nunn 25 d Shirley Broadbent, Edmond Morris, Les Pongho, Ken Emmett 17
Linton 39 (2) def by BMS 42 (12)
Ingrid Murphy, Kate Breen, Joy Weedon, Shirley Blomeley 17 lt Dennis Storer, Annette Daniels, Heather Harris, Anthony Braybrook 30
Colleen Wilson, Kris Ross, Steve Sheppard, Terry Breen 22 d Ralph White, Sharon Jose, Lindsay Clarke, Mark Walker 12
Ladder
BEAUFORT2 149pts, +84 shots; BALLAN 108, +130; CLUNES 107, +39; INVERMAY 92, +50; Beaufort3 90, -24; Linton 89, +18; BMS 88, -16; Victoria 84, -48; Webbcona 69, -54; Buninyong 34, -179
