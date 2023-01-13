A multi-million dollar reconstruction of Tait Street has begun, with a 880m section of the road expected to be closed to traffic until later this year.
The section of road, between Crown and Walker streets, on the southern end of Tait Street, will be closed to traffic as crews work on resurfacing and patching.
The project is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2023, and is expected to be closed for the majority of the duration of the project.
City of Ballarat acting director of Infrastructure and Environment Les Stokes said the project was important to withstand an expected increase in usage into the future.
"The upgrade will bring the road to the same standard as the section of Tait Street to the north of Walker Street, allowing for increased usage into the future," he said.
"This will include widened shoulders, turning lanes and parking lanes."
Housing developers in the vicinity of Tait Street will contribute to the costs of the roadworks via the Development Contribution plan.
Notorious for its "tyre-eating" potholes by residents who use the road, Tait Street was selected by council in August 2022 for the $2 million reconstruction.
Council's tender process for the project attracted criticism, after Ballarat-based company Pipecon Pty Ltd was selected for the project.
The reconstruction works are part of a summer project from council, targeting 91 roads, covering 367,015 square metres, for resealing and 82 roads, covering 29,110 square metres, targeted for major patching, according to a council media release.
The tender states the works must be completed by March 31.
