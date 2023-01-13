The Courier
Home/News/The Courier app browse
Council

City of Ballarat begins Tait Street resurfacing project

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tait Street, Sebastopol, near Walker Street closed for roadworks. Picture by Kate Healy

A multi-million dollar reconstruction of Tait Street has begun, with a 880m section of the road expected to be closed to traffic until later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.