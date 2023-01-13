UPDATE: 5pm
CFA is now reporting the grass fire near Illabarook has been contained.
Firefighters had rushed to the scene of a grass fire spreading at Illabarook, south of Ballarat.
Emergency crews were called to Pitfield Road just after 4pm on Friday afternoon.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed flame heights of about 30 feet (almost 10 metres) have been reported by crews on the ground, and the blaze had jumped the road.
Crews and farmers are working on creating firebreaks and containment lines.
Multiple tankers including air support has been dispatched to tackle the blaze.
An Advice message has been issued, warning the fire is not yet under control.
"There is currently no threat to you, but you should stay informed and monitor conditions," the message from VicEmergency states.
"Keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond.
"Smoke may be visible from nearby communities and roads.
"Illabarook-Pitfield Road is impacted."
The next update is expected by 6pm - follow the VicEmergency app, visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au or listen to local radio for more information.
