A repeat offender who told police he had been awake for seven days on drugs after they found him hiding in a roof cavity has been released from custody on a therapeutic corrections order.
Jay Marsden, 20, spent over nine months in jail awaiting his sentence for a string of charges including theft, motor vehicle theft, aggravated burglary, recklessly exposing emergency workers to risk by driving, and trespassing.
In the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday magistrate Letizia Torres sentenced Marsden to time already served and to be released on a stringent corrections order to be monitored in the community, citing his youth and personal circumstances as factors in her sentence.
"You've got your whole life ahead of you," Ms Torres told the accused.
Marsden, who appeared via video link from prison, thanked the magistrate.
Ms Torres replied: "It's really important that you know Jay, you don't have a good history of complying with orders. If you don't do everything you're asked to do you'll spend more time in [jail]."
The court heard Marsden had recently become a father for the first time and missing his child's first Christmas in prison had significantly impacted him.
"If you're serious about being a good dad and being around for [your son] you need to make good decisions," Ms Torres said.
Defence counsel for the accused also said his difficulties in the child welfare system growing up inspired him to be a good father to his son.
"He regrets his actions and he acknowledges that at the time he wasn't making good choices," the defence said.
"This offending is effectively driven by [his] ongoing drug problem.
"He intends on residing with his partner and his baby son [elsewhere] ... Being in Ballarat is not ideal for Mr Marsden.
"He is very eager to commence a new life with [his partner] ... and he's cut off all of those associates in Ballarat."
In October last year, Marsden's partner made an impassioned plea to the court to have him released to a rehabilitation program.
He made a "positive attempt" towards rehabilitation, spending over a month at the live-in program, but checked out and was in the community for six days before his bail was revoked.
The therapeutic corrections order he was released under on Friday included conditions on drug use, supervision and mental health support.
Marsden was also disqualified from driving.
