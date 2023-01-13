The Courier
Man who drove at police sentenced in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
The Ballarat Magistrates' Court. Stock image.

A repeat offender who told police he had been awake for seven days on drugs after they found him hiding in a roof cavity has been released from custody on a therapeutic corrections order.

