A young woman who fell asleep at the wheel has told a court she's learned her lesson.
"You're lucky you haven't killed someone," Magistrate Hugh Radford said to the woman at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court this week.
"If you'd fallen asleep at the wheel and killed someone, leaving aside the guilt you'd feel killing someone's brother, sister, loved one, you'd be facing 10 to 15 years jail."
The court was told the woman switched on her air conditioner to stay awake but it didn't work and she lost control of the vehicle when she nodded off.
"If I do get tired with driving [now,] I pull over," she told Mr Radford.
The magistrate replied: "That would be the right decision."
The accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, was ordered to make a six-month promise of good behaviour to the court and pay $500 to the court fund.
