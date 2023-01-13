A Ballarat magistrate has impressed the importance of checking the letterbox to a man who got behind the wheel after he'd lost his licence.
The accused, who The Courier has chosen not to name as he avoided conviction, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court to driving unlicensed after police checks at a roadside stop showed he had been suspended.
The man pulled over his utility vehicle to use his mobile phone along Ballarat-Maryborough Road on June 8 last year, about 8.50pm, and was sitting in the driver's seat with the engine running when police pulled up.
He was also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle.
"I never received a paper to say I'd lost my licence," he told the court.
"This would be the third time I've lost my licence, why would I start [driving unlicensed] now?"
Magistrate Hugh Radford accepted the man was unaware he was driving unauthorised.
"There's nothing untoward in the way you were driving," he said.
"I won't interfere with your licence."
Instead, the man was fined $400 and offered some sage advice: "Read your mail, got it?"
