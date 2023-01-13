The Courier
Minor diesel leak at IOR petroleum in Wendouree.

By The Courier
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:45pm
Firefighters at the scene of the diesel leak at IOR Petroleum in Wendouree on Friday. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Firefighters have been called to a "minor" diesel leak at a storage facility in Wendouree.

