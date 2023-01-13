Firefighters have been called to a "minor" diesel leak at a storage facility in Wendouree.
Two Fire Rescue Victoria appliances and two CFA units were called to IOR Petroleum, near the corner of Caravan Street and Trewin Street about 5.10pm on Friday afternoon.
A Hazmat unit was initially called however was cancelled.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson said IOR petroleum had been contacted and is rectifying the situation.
There are no reports of injuries.
