Another much-loved corner pub takes on new life

Ballarat loves its pubs.
Whether it is an old corner favourite like the Millers Arms continuing a decades-old tradition or an iconic place of history that has changed a whole precinct like the Provincial, Ballarat readers want to know what is happening to their pubs.
Whether old watering holes are closing down and reviving, re-opening, selling or coming to life in new forms the list of these favourite places and how they transform with a city are seemingly endless..
But you can rely on The Courier to reflect them. Here is the latest well-known corner pub with a new story to tell.
