The RSPCA has "obtained the surrender" of 81 cats from an undisclosed property in the Ararat region.
The felines were among 116 assessed on Wednesday and Thursday - along with 82 horses and three sheep.
Four RSPCA inspectors, an inspectorate vet, animal behaviourist and police worked on the large-scale operation.
"The cats were obtained after RSPCA - with the assistance of Victoria Police - executed a Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986 warrant at the property due to an alleged breach of a 10-year banning order," an RSPCA statement said.
"The investigation into the alleged breach of the conditional banning order was launched in response to a cruelty report."
The organisation said welfare issues relating to all animals on the property were identified - and were being addressed by their team.
Investigations are ongoing.
The RSPCA said the person in charge of the animals was under a banning order that was in place until October 2029, which limited the number of cats they could keep.
Penalties for breaches can include fines of up to 500 penalty units ($92,460) or up to two years' in prison.
A spokesperson said cats from day one of the operation were taken to a shelter in Burwood East, while Thursday's went to a centre on the Mornington Peninsula.
The RSPCA has released images of dozens of cages full of cats lined up or piled up after the surrender.
"We are committed to helping people better care for their pets but will hold people to account where legal responsibilities are not upheld, and where there are significant concerns, animals will be seized and taken into our care to ensure their welfare." Inspectorate Team Leader (Major Investigations) Lisa Calleja said.
"It is imperative that owners and people in charge of animals are aware of their legal and moral obligation to properly care for their animals, which includes providing appropriate food, water, shelter, regular and emergency veterinary care, and grooming.
"Ensuring clean, safe housing that is relevant to specific species is also required.
"We are aware that with the impact of the rising cost of living, some people will struggle to care for their pets, so we urge you to speak to a vet or local animal shelter about options before it's too late.
"In some cases, it may be necessary to consider surrendering your pet to an animal shelter to ensure it can receive proper care and be re-homed."
The RSPCA is strongly encouraging people who witness animal cruelty to call the Major Investigations Team on 9224 2222 or lodge a tip off via rspca.org
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
