Rokewood, Avoca and Halls Gap included in final phase of CFA truck rollout

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 16 2023 - 11:30am
An example of the new style of truck on the way for Rokewood and Avoca. Picture courtesy CFA.

Victorian-designed heavy fire tankers are on the way for 28 CFA brigades across the state - including Rokewood, Avoca and Halls Gap.

