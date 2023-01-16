Victorian-designed heavy fire tankers are on the way for 28 CFA brigades across the state - including Rokewood, Avoca and Halls Gap.
They are among a total of 50 commissioned by the state government at a cost of $22.73 million.
Twenty have already been rolled out to sites including Ballan, Buninyong and Creswick - and a further two will be 'light' tankers.
The dual-cab vehicles will gradually replace the older generation of single-cab trucks.
The 15-tonne heavy trucks feature a 4000 litre water tank, a 1220-litres-per-minute pump as well as an Iveco Eurocargo 4x4 crew cab chassis with Allison automatic transmission suited to on- and off-road conditions, according to the state government.
R A Bell and Co (Bell Fire and Rescue) is producing the tankers in Sunshine North.
Examples of the new vehicles were unveiled at the CFA's Burwood headquarters last week.
The new trucks feature improved locker storage layouts, quieter engine cooling devices and are able to use class-A foam - a type that can pass deeper into combustible material.
They also have a multi-layered crew protection system that can withstand temperatures of 600 degrees.
The new generation of trucks was announced in January 2022 - and the current order should be in action by the end of 2023.
"Victoria is one of the most fire prone areas in the world and these replacement tankers will provide better safety outcomes for both communities and firefighters," Acting Emergency Services Minister Anthony Carbines said in a statement.
"These heavy tankers aren't just a valuable addition to volunteer fleets - they're made right here in Victoria, supporting local manufacturing and jobs."
Other western Victorian brigades due to get new trucks this year include Sunbury, Winchelsea, Golden Square, Cobden, Eaglehawk, Connewarre, Point Cook, Werribee and Dimboola.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
