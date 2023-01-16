The Courier
Home/Video
Watch

Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields 2023: International composer to grace the keys for last concert at Ballarat church

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
January 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With queues stretching down the street, the numbers are quickly stacking up for a massive Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.