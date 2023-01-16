With queues stretching down the street, the numbers are quickly stacking up for a massive Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields Festival.
And an especially big crowd is expected at Neill Street Uniting Church for what will possibly be the last time the organ is played before the 161-year-old church closes on February 5.
"Tuesday will be a sad day because it could be the last time that organ is played in that building," Acting Festival Director Judy Houston said.
"We don't know what will happen to the organ after that."
The January 17 concert gets going from 3pm at the Neill Street church (corner of Macarthur Street) and will feature an early Fincham organ which was moved to various Ballarat churches in the late 1800s.
The organist on the day will be Martin Setchell - a UK-born musician who is also a composer and member of the Royal College of Organists.
"We really weren't sure how COVID would affect the festival, but we've been seeing full houses," Ms Houston said.
"Our concerts are cheap and happy events, We have a loyal crowd - and on Saturday at Snake Valley it was just huge.
"Two-thirds of the audience are also people from outside the region - places like Bairnsdale, Warrmnambool and interstate.
"They make friends at the festival and come back each year."
Ms Houston also paid tribute to the work of organ tuner Ken Turner - one of only a dozen of his kind left in Victoria.
The electronics engineer turned to full-time organ restoration after the death of his father, who did the same job.
It's been described as a job that needs diverse skills including woodworking, metalworking, electronics and music.
"Ken is just essential to this festival. It wouldn't happen without him," she said.
Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields continues Monday with concerts at Clunes Anglican Church from 11am and 2pm.
On Tuesday, there'll be a recital at St Pauls Bakery Hill from 11am - and the festival later wraps up from 8pm with a range of vocal tunes from the 10th to 20th centuries at St Patricks Cathedral.
Organisers said tickets were available at the door of each venue, but it was recommended that people book online via ballaratorgans.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
