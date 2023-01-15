Summer Sundays brought the energy to the Ballarat Botanical Gardens for young and old, with clouds of dragonflies in the air and big crowds seeking the shade.
With a lineup led by Melbourne's JAZZPARTY and unstoppable lead singer Loretta Miller, the afternoon began with singer-songwriter Mon Coeur in duo mode, followed by the smooth sounds of Melbourne's Chimpanzee, before a change in direction with the Queen of Hearts Mariachi Band.
The pop-up garden bar was ever-popular, stocked with almost exclusively Ballarat-made beverages.
Many in the crowd said the event was always a highlight - someone in council's major events team is clearly doing a good job of curating the lineups, with good vibes and local acts.
Stewart Moors, from Ballarat, said the event brought him and the family back every year.
"We come most years, it's just good weather being out in the sun, we get a bit of family time, and we don't have to worry about dinner with the food carts," he said.
"It's just always good - it's a great event, they're free and family-friendly, which makes it nice and easy."
At time of writing, the massive fireworks display over the lake was still set to thrill, despite concerns online about wind.
In the afternoon as crowds were arriving, at least, conditions were perfect in the gardens.
Council's Summer Sundays continues next week, with blues kings Sun Rising topping the bill with their tribute to the beloved Sun Records roster.
There's also Amadou Jaly Suso and Friends, a master Kora player from Gambia; Ballarat's own Haven City; and the explosive up-and-comers from Ballarat High School, jazz act Whizbang - keen fans should keep an eye out for their 10th album, to be pressed on vinyl later this year.
The following Sunday, January 29, brings out the Ballarat heavy hitters - expect a devastating hometown show from Freya Josephine Hollick, playing songs from her chart-topping new album ahead of a stint down the road at the Golden Plains Music Festival, and deborahN, a project from Deb Lowah Clark expressing life through her powerful voice.
They'll be joined by ex-Saskwatch songwriter Ex-Olympian, and the fabulous fingerpickin' Mick Dog.
There's more information on the Summer Sundays website.
