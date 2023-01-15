The Courier
Strong crowd in Western United FC's return to Ballarat

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated January 16 2023 - 10:35am, first published 10:30am
Tomoki Imai connects with a header in Western United FC's 1-all draw against Newcastle at Mars Stadium. Picture by Getty Images

A crowd of 2,356 people were in attendance as Western United FC played its first game in Ballarat in the 2022-23 A-League Mens season on Sunday.

