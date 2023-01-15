A crowd of 2,356 people were in attendance as Western United FC played its first game in Ballarat in the 2022-23 A-League Mens season on Sunday.
It was the fourth-highest crowd for an A-League Mens fixture at Mars Stadium.
United FC and the Newcastle Jets both walked away with one point each in a 1-all draw.
It was a red-hot start for both teams with United FC's Lachlan Wales breaking through in the 13th minute to give his side a 1-nil advantage.
It took just four minutes for the Jets to respond with Daniel Stynes equalising in the 17th minute with a magnificent strike from outside the box.
The draw leaves United FC second-to-last on the A-League table.
Western United FC returns to Mars Stadium on Saturday, March 4, for a date with the Central Coast Mariners.
The Western United FC Women visit Ballarat twice in February, with a February 4 clash against Perth Glory and a February 8 fixture against the Newcastle Jets.
