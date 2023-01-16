A mouth-watering round 13 awaits in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Midweek Pennant with the top four set for a shake-up in Tuesday's division one action.
Central Wendouree's match-up with second-placed City Oval will prove challenging, but it offers the fifth-placed side the opportunity to return to the top four should it cause an upset.
City Oval comes into the clash on a two-game winning streak, while Central Wendouree will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since round two.
Victoria is another side fighting for consistency, and is still a possibility to sneak into the top four despite sitting in seventh.
The seventh-placed side finds itself in an almost season-defining clash against sixth-placed Buninyong, which is just six points out of the top four picture.
Fresh off of the biggest upset of the season, BMS will be eager to bounce back from its shock defeat to Creswick in round 12.
The ladder-leaders still held onto top spot, but will risk losing it if it stumbles against Sebastopol.
Eighth-placed Sebastopol heads into its date with the top-of-the-table side on a two-game losing streak.
It could be season over for Sebastopol if it does not record a win soon.
Round 13 also sees sides at the bottom of the table in Creswick and Clunes face off, with Creswick boasting a stellar win over BMS in round 12.
Clunes will not be playing finals this season, but will be eager to clinch its first win since round five when it overcame Sebastopol.
The Webbcona Bowls Club will play host to the game of the round, when fourth-placed Webbcona hosts third-placed Midlands in a match that will have serious ramifications on the top four.
Just five points separate the two sides with the loser of the contest opening themselves up to the possibility of falling outside the top four.
Webbcona finds itself in the midst of a three-game winning streak which has rocketed it up the standings, while Midlands has struggled to recapture its consistency from earlier in the season.
The two sides match-up against the top-two sides in the competition in round 14.
Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Secretary Wayne Morgan said it would be "business as usual" on Tuesday despite a 34 degree weather forecast.
