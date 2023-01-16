Ballarat starts shield on high | scoreboard

Ballarat has opened the Kirton Shield on a winning note.
The home team defeated Gisborne White by 31 runs in the Central Highlands region under-17 cricket competition at the Western Oval on Monday.
Mt Clear's Tim Mani played a key role, taking 3-6 as Gisborne White was dismissed for 114 in 41.4 overs.
Ballarat reached 145 after winning the toss and batting.
Damian Irwin (Ballarat-Redan) top scored in the middle order with 32 as wickets fell steadily through the innings. Kylan Jans (Mt Clear) contributed 27.
Ryan Lister (Ballan), 2-11, and James Parkinson (Buninyong), 2-21, were also prominent.
